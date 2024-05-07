The Canadian Independent
WATCH: Quebec YouTuber joined us to talk about her class-action lawsuit against YouTube over COVID-19 censorship.
Quebec YouTuber Éloïse Boies, the primary plaintiff in a class-action lawsuit against YouTube regarding COVID-19 censorship, joined us to talk about the…
16 hrs ago
•
The Canadian Independent
Quebec judge approves authorization for class action lawsuit against Facebook over COVID-19 related censorship on its platform
This marks the second COVID-19 censorship class action lawsuit in Quebec that has been authorized to move forward against a social media company…
21 hrs ago
•
The Canadian Independent
Quebec Superior Court judge grants authorization for class action lawsuit against YouTube over COVID-19 censorship on its platform.
Éloïse Boies, pictured above, is a YouTuber with the channel 'Élo Wants to Know.' She has been granted authorization to proceed with a class-action…
May 6
•
The Canadian Independent
LOOK: The United Nations Agenda 2030 appears to be in full implementation mode in Canada. A Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) factory has…
In nutshell the SDG’s are part of a United Nations global push for 15-minute cities, a false climate change narrative, eliminating fossil fuels, and…
May 5
•
The Canadian Independent
LOOK: Moderna's first-quarter 2024 financial report reveals a 91% decline in sales compared to the previous year, which the company says was…
May 5
•
The Canadian Independent
LOOK: A new preprint study that examined 47,561 Cleveland Clinic employees found "a higher number of prior COVID-19 vaccine doses was…
You can see the study at the link below. https://www.medrxiv.org/content/10.1101/2024.04.27.24306378v1
May 4
•
The Canadian Independent
An email within an access to information request reveals military wife's plea for help after husband's sudden death 2 days after Covid…
An email obtained through an access to information request by The Canadian Independent reveals a Canadian military personnel's wife pleading with the…
May 3
•
The Canadian Independent
LOOK: The New York Times has released an extensive article on injuries related to COVID-19 vaccines following a year-long investigation
The article discusses several individuals, including doctors, a nurse practitioner, and a therapist, who claim they were injured by the COVID-19…
May 3
•
The Canadian Independent
WATCH: Canadians with disabilities are choosing Medical Assistance in Dying because they can't afford to live in Canada. The Liberals…
Canadians with disabilities are choosing Medical Assistance in Dying (MAID) because they can't afford to live or house themselves in Canada. The…
May 3
•
The Canadian Independent
WATCH: A pilot nearly dies after experiencing blood clots and strokes that required brain surgery following his second mandated Pfizer…
Tim McAdams, a healthy and fit 59-year-old pilot from Texas with over 40 years of experience flying various aircraft, including planes, jets, and…
May 2
•
The Canadian Independent
April 2024
Eva Chipiuk and Jeff Rath, two Alberta lawyers, joined us to talk about two class-action lawsuits they've launched against the provincial …
Eva Chipiuk and Jeff Rath, two Alberta lawyers , joined The Canadian Independent to talk about two class-action lawsuits they've launched against the…
Apr 29
•
The Canadian Independent
WATCH: British Columbia has announced its intention to make hard drugs illegal again in public places
Just over a year ago, on January 31, 2023, British Columbia decriminalized the use of hard drugs in public areas as part of a three-year pilot project.
Apr 27
•
The Canadian Independent
