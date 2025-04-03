Share this postThe Canadian IndependentNEW: World Economic Forum founder Klaus Schwab to resign as chairCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreNEW: World Economic Forum founder Klaus Schwab to resign as chairThe Canadian IndependentApr 03, 202529Share this postThe Canadian IndependentNEW: World Economic Forum founder Klaus Schwab to resign as chairCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore146ShareSchwab stated in a letter to trustee board members that the forum—known for its annual meetings in Davos, Switzerland—must regain its “sense of mission” following a period of turmoil.29Share this postThe Canadian IndependentNEW: World Economic Forum founder Klaus Schwab to resign as chairCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore146SharePrevious
Here is one for you Freur Klause:
Regain you sense of purpose. Then take your 5,000 co.conspirators to an isolated island
Give each other bugs to each, lots and lots of vaccinations, blue tooth whatever to those in charge
"must regain its “sense of mission”"
Ahhh ... NO.