BREAKING: Tamara Lich and Chris Barber have been found GUILTY of mischief for their role in the 2022 Freedom Convoy protest in Ottawa
The Canadian Independent
Apr 03, 2025
More to come on the other charges once court resumes after a brief recess.
Another dark day for Canadian freedom. Is this the Liberal way, soft on crime, but hard on people who question their agenda? 😪
WTH is wrong with our courts, are they all run by Soros people. There was a Freedom Convoy which was shut down by our communist "leader" Justin Trudeau and his lackeys, so we should be suing them, not the other way around. Tamara and Chris should have zero charges. What a disgraceful country we live in now.