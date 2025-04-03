BREAKING: Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney announces a matching 25% tariff on U.S.-made vehicles

Share this postThe Canadian IndependentBREAKING: Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney announces a matching 25% tariff on U.S.-made vehiclesCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMorePlayback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00Transcript20Share this postThe Canadian IndependentBREAKING: Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney announces a matching 25% tariff on U.S.-made vehiclesCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore494BREAKING: Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney announces a matching 25% tariff on U.S.-made vehiclesThe Canadian IndependentApr 03, 202520Share this postThe Canadian IndependentBREAKING: Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney announces a matching 25% tariff on U.S.-made vehiclesCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore494ShareTranscriptDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksShare this postThe Canadian IndependentBREAKING: Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney announces a matching 25% tariff on U.S.-made vehiclesCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreThe Canadian IndependentSubscribeAuthorsThe Canadian IndependentRecent PostsWATCH: Poilievre tells Trump to ‘knock it off’ over tariff threats, vows a self-reliant Canada that can stand up to U.S. and warns America…Mar 27 • The Canadian IndependentWATCH: Ontario Premier Doug Ford, speaking about Trump’s latest 25% tariff on auto imports, says, “We are going to make sure that we inflict…Mar 27 • The Canadian IndependentWATCH: Canadian PM Mark Carney, during a press conference today, says the “old relationship with the U.S., based on integrated economies and…Mar 27 • The Canadian IndependentBREAKING: Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney officially announces that Canadians will head to the polls for a spring federal electionMar 23 • The Canadian IndependentBREAKING: A HUGE protest at the Tesla dealership in Kitchener, Ontario against Elon Musk is happening nowMar 22 • The Canadian IndependentWATCH: U.S. President Donald Trump slammed Conservative Party leader Pierre Poilievre, and said he would much rather deal with a Liberal…Mar 19 • The Canadian IndependentWATCH: U.S. President Donald Trump says they will release all of the Kennedy files tomorrowMar 17 • The Canadian Independent
