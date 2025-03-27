Playback speed
WATCH: Ontario Premier Doug Ford, speaking about Trump’s latest 25% tariff on auto imports, says, “We are going to make sure that we inflict as much pain as possible on the American people.”

Mar 27, 2025
Ontario Premier Doug Ford says, “We are going to make sure that we inflict as much pain as possible on the American people without inflicting pain on the Canadian population,” in response to U.S. President Donald Trump’s announcement about imposing a 25 per cent tariff on all auto imports to the U.S.

