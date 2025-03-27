WATCH: Ontario Premier Doug Ford, speaking about Trump’s latest 25% tariff on auto imports, says, “We are going to make sure that we inflict as much pain as possible on the American people.”

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says, “We are going to make sure that we inflict as much pain as possible on the American people without inflicting pain on the Canadian population,” in response to U.S. President Donald Trump’s announcement about imposing a 25 per cent tariff on all auto imports to the U.S.
Mar 27, 2025
