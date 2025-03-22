BREAKING: A HUGE protest at the Tesla dealership in Kitchener, Ontario against Elon Musk is happening now

Over the last several weeks, protests with acts of violence and vandalism have surged across the United States, targeting Tesla, the electric vehicle maker, with the unrest now spilling over into Canada. The backlash comes after U.S. President Donald Trump assumed office and tapped Tesla CEO Elon Musk to lead the newly formed Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), which has been aggressively slashing government spending and programs.

The protest in Kitchener, which has only seen about a dozen people show up, has been dubbed a “Tesla Takedown” protest and has been organized by a group called Action Network. Launched in early 2025, the campaign encourages people to sell their Tesla vehicles, divest from Tesla stock, and join picket lines at Tesla showrooms and facilities. The movement’s stated goal is to economically pressure Musk due to his influential role in the Trump administration, with organizers framing it as a way to protect democracy and public services, according to the messaging on Action Network and the affiliated TeslaTakedown.com website.

In the U.S., Tesla has faced severe attacks, including vehicles being torched, dealerships defaced, and owners’ cars vandalized in public spaces. Social media is rife with videos of individuals keying Teslas in parking lots, often recorded by the vehicles’ Sentry Mode, which is a security system designed to monitor the surroundings of a parked Tesla using its external cameras.

The wave of aggression has recently crossed the border into Canada with Hamilton, Ontario, police reporting that over 80 Teslas parked outside a Tesla dealership were damaged last Wednesday. That same day in Montreal, activists splattered paint across a Tesla dealership’s exterior, leading to the arrest of a young man and woman. The climate advocacy group Last Generation Canada took credit for the incident, issuing an online statement urging Canadians to “rise up” against Musk, whom they accuse of “undermining democracies and promoting climate denial.”

An auto show happening in Vancouver this weekend at the Vancouver Convention Centre, has removed Tesla from its list of exhibitors due to safety concerns. According to Eric Nicholl, the executive director of the event, this decision was made to “prioritize the safety of attendees, exhibitors, and staff.”

The Canadian Independent spoke with one protester at the protest in Kitchener who claimed their demonstration was a response to Trump’s tariffs and his remarks about Canada joining the U.S. as a 51st state. When asked how this connected to Elon Musk, they turned and walked off without answering.

Another protester wearing a face mask explained they were rallying against Musk’s budget cuts, which they argued jeopardize “climate action programs.” When pointed out the irony of targeting an electric vehicle company often praised for its environmental benefits, their response was a curt “f*ck off.”

In the U.S., Attorney General Pam Bondi has labeled the recent attacks on Tesla as “domestic terrorism” and announced that the Department of Justice (DOJ) is actively pursuing legal action against those responsible. Several individuals have already been charged with violent acts such as arson and vandalism, with some suspects facing a minimum of five years and up to 20 years in prison if convicted.

The DOJ is working with the FBI and local law enforcement to identify and apprehend perpetrators, emphasizing a strong stance against such acts. Bondi has publicly warned that those involved will face severe consequences, signaling an aggressive prosecutorial approach to deter further incidents.

Canada has not seen any prominent Canadian authority figure—such as a federal or provincial government official, police chief, or mayor—explicitly “calling out” or condemning the Tesla protests in a significant, public manner.

And for those who haven’t figured it out, our headline is pure sarcasm.