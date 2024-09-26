WATCH: Waterloo, Ontario woman suffers ten strokes after two Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines

Kelly-Sue Oberle, a resident of Waterloo, Ontario, once led an active and healthy lifestyle. She ran several miles each day and was in excellent health.

Oberle’s life was everything she could have asked for. Over the years, she worked for several large companies and ultimately founded Food for Kids Waterloo Region in 2016, a charity to which she devoted much of her time to helping children facing chronic hunger.

However, her life took a dramatic turn after receiving two doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. A week after her first shot, she began experiencing leg pain, which was later diagnosed as a blood clot. Despite the onset of these symptoms, Oberle received her second Pfizer dose, unaware of the extent of her medical condition.

Following her second vaccination, Oberle spent over a month in the hospital and has since endured ten strokes, along with a series of other health issues. Her worsening condition drastically impacted her life, forcing her to relinquish control of her charity and leaving her financially strained.

Compounding the difficulties, Oberle was unable to apply to the federal Vaccine Injury Support Program (VISP) within the required timeframe due to her ongoing health challenges. She now lives on $1,700 a month from Old Age Security and the Canada Pension Plan.

Despite her hardships, Oberle has found some hope. For the past six weeks, she has been undergoing hyperbaric oxygen therapy, which she says has improved her cognitive function and has helped her walk a little better.

Unfortunately, this treatment is not covered by provincial healthcare, leaving Oberle to rely on friends and family for financial support. A GoFundMe campaign has been launched to help raise $18,000, the amount needed to complete her hyperbaric therapy.

Those wishing to support Kelly-Sue in her health journey can donate through the GoFundMe link provided below.

https://www.gofundme.com/f/stand-with-kellysue-in-her-health-journey