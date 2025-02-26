WATCH: Video shows a parking garage collapse in Ottawa, Ontario, last night, leaving 50 vehicles trapped inside the six-level structure

Share this postThe Canadian IndependentWATCH: Video shows a parking garage collapse in Ottawa, Ontario, last night, leaving 50 vehicles trapped inside the six-level structureCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMorePlayback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00Transcript11Share this postThe Canadian IndependentWATCH: Video shows a parking garage collapse in Ottawa, Ontario, last night, leaving 50 vehicles trapped inside the six-level structureCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore85WATCH: Video shows a parking garage collapse in Ottawa, Ontario, last night, leaving 50 vehicles trapped inside the six-level structureThe Canadian IndependentFeb 26, 202511Share this postThe Canadian IndependentWATCH: Video shows a parking garage collapse in Ottawa, Ontario, last night, leaving 50 vehicles trapped inside the six-level structureCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore85ShareTranscriptThere were no reported injuries.Discussion about this videoCommentsRestacksShare this postThe Canadian IndependentWATCH: Video shows a parking garage collapse in Ottawa, Ontario, last night, leaving 50 vehicles trapped inside the six-level structureCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreThe Canadian IndependentSubscribeAuthorsThe Canadian IndependentRecent PostsWATCH: Chrystia Freeland, at the Liberal leadership debate, says that if she becomes prime minister, she’d form a global nuclear alliance…8 hrs ago • The Canadian IndependentWATCH: Florida Senate passes bill banning geoengineering and weather modification, repealing licensing and reporting requirements, and…Feb 25 • The Canadian IndependentWATCH: U.S. President Donald Trump had a fiery exchange with Maine Governor Janet Mills over her refusal to comply with his executive order…Feb 21 • The Canadian IndependentWATCH: U.S. President Donald Trump called Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla a “great” person and businessman during yesterday’s Black History Month…Feb 21 • The Canadian IndependentWATCH: Canadian PM Justin Trudeau announces a $3.9 billion investment in high-speed electric rail between Quebec and TorontoFeb 19 • The Canadian IndependentHealth and Human Services Secretary RFK Jr. announced the MAHA Commission will investigate the decline in American health, focusing on…Feb 18 • The Canadian IndependentWATCH: Bill Gates says he will likely meet with Health Secretary RFK Jr. later this month. He also spoke with Trump about a gene-editing HIV…Feb 18 • The Canadian Independent
