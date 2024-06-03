Greene ends her questioning to Fauci by saying, "You know what this committee should be doing? We should be recommending you to be prosecuted, we should be writing a criminal referral, because you should be prosecuted for crimes against humanity," and says Fauci "belongs in prison."
WATCH: Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene unleashes on Dr. Anthony Fauci during today's Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic.
Jun 03, 2024
