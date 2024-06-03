Playback speed
WATCH: Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene unleashes on Dr. Anthony Fauci during today's Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic.

Jun 03, 2024
Greene ends her questioning to Fauci by saying, "You know what this committee should be doing? We should be recommending you to be prosecuted, we should be writing a criminal referral, because you should be prosecuted for crimes against humanity," and says Fauci "belongs in prison."

