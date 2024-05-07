Playback speed
WATCH: Quebec YouTuber joined us to talk about her class-action lawsuit against YouTube over COVID-19 censorship.

The Canadian Independent
May 07, 2024
17
Transcript

Quebec YouTuber Éloïse Boies, the primary plaintiff in a class-action lawsuit against YouTube regarding COVID-19 censorship, joined us to talk about the recent court ruling that has given authorization for the lawsuit to move forward.

Éloïse Boies is a YouTuber with the channel 'Élo Wants to Know.' She has just been granted authorization to proceed with a class-action lawsuit against YouTube by a Quebec Superior Court judge. The lawsuit alleges that the platform has been censoring content related to the Covid-19 pandemic, vaccines, and the Covid-19 virus that it disagrees with, citing it as medical misinformation.

You can read more about Éloïse's class action lawsuit at the below.

17 Comments
