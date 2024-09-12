WATCH: Ontario woman charged with “assault with a weapon” after accidentally spraying her neighbour with a water gun

Wendy Washik, a 58-year-old mother from Simcoe, Ontario, faces an assault with a weapon charge after a playful neighbourhood water gun fight which resulted in Washik accidentally spraying her neighbour, who was mowing his lawn.

The incident took place on Sunday, September 1, 2024, during a Labour Day weekend gathering, which included friends, children, and families in Washik’s close-knit neighbourhood.

According to Washik, this neighbour is known for filing complaints over minor disputes and has contacted the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) several times on various neighbours.

The Washik family describes Wendy as a caring, dedicated mother of two and a regular church attendee.

The aftermath of the incident has been tough on Washik, who has been suspended from her job as an educational assistant pending the resolution of the criminal case. She has been forced to hire an attorney to help fight the charges. In response, her daughter launched a GiveSendGo donation campaign to help raise money for legal fees.

Unfortunately, Washik had previously raised $10,000 via GoFundMe, but the platform took down her campaign, citing a policy that restricts individuals from raising money for criminal legal defenses.

Washik’s first court appearance is scheduled for mid-October at the Simcoe, Ontario courthouse. The Canadian Independent will continue to monitor this story.

Donations can be sent via e-Transfer to the email address listed below.

wendywashik@hotmail.ca

Donations can be by made via GiveSendGo at the link below.

givesendgo.com/GD9RZ