Ford adds that the tunnel would extend from Brampton and Mississauga to Markham and Scarborough.
WATCH: Ontario Premier Doug Ford says his government is exploring a plan to build a tunnel beneath Highway 401 that would serve as a new expressway for cars and transit
Sep 26, 2024
3
