Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
7

WATCH: Ontario Premier Doug Ford says his government is exploring a plan to build a tunnel beneath Highway 401 that would serve as a new expressway for cars and transit

The Canadian Independent
Sep 26, 2024
7
Share
Transcript

Ford adds that the tunnel would extend from Brampton and Mississauga to Markham and Scarborough.

Discussion about this podcast

The Canadian Independent
The Canadian Independent
Authors
The Canadian Independent
Recent Posts
WATCH: Waterloo, Ontario woman suffers ten strokes after two Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines
  The Canadian Independent
WATCH: Alberta Premier Danielle Smith announces amendments to the Alberta Bill of Rights regarding vaccination, property rights, and gun…
  The Canadian Independent
WATCH: Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Chrystia Freeland says she is “really proud to be part of a government that has done…
  The Canadian Independent
WATCH: Ontario Premier Doug Ford accuses teachers of “trying to indoctrinate our kids.”
  The Canadian Independent
WATCH: Ontario Premier Doug Ford says that healthy homeless people need to “get off their ass and start working like everyone else.”
  The Canadian Independent
WATCH: Alex Jones calls out Dr. Francis Collins, former head of the National Institutes of Health and Dr. Anthony Fauci's boss, over the…
  The Canadian Independent
WATCH: Donald Trump is called out about the expedited process of the COVID-19 vaccines under his presidential administration
  The Canadian Independent