Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
18

WATCH: Ontario Premier Doug Ford says that healthy homeless people need to “get off their ass and start working like everyone else.”

The Canadian Independent
Sep 24, 2024
18
Share
Transcript

Discussion about this podcast

The Canadian Independent
The Canadian Independent
Authors
The Canadian Independent
Recent Posts
WATCH: Ontario Premier Doug Ford accuses teachers of “trying to indoctrinate our kids.”
  The Canadian Independent
WATCH: Alex Jones calls out Dr. Francis Collins, former head of the National Institutes of Health and Dr. Anthony Fauci's boss, over the…
  The Canadian Independent
WATCH: Donald Trump is called out about the expedited process of the COVID-19 vaccines under his presidential administration
  The Canadian Independent
Canadian PM Justin Trudeau, speaking at the UN Summit, says, "As I travel my country, Canadians tell me they’re worried about the promise of…
  The Canadian Independent
WATCH: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says, "We should work within institutions such as the United Nations and renew our commitment…
  The Canadian Independent
WATCH: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spoke this evening at the United Nations "Summit of the Future" in New York
  The Canadian Independent
WATCH: A security guard was captured on video punching and violently dragging an alleged shoplifter out of a Dollarama store in Winnipeg
  The Canadian Independent