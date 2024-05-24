Playback speed
Share post
WATCH: Ontario Premier Doug Ford announces more alcohol options are coming to grocery, big box and convenience stores in a few months

The Canadian Independent
May 24, 2024
24
Transcript

Ontario Premier Doug Ford announces starting August 1st, Ontario grocery stores can sell ready-to-drink alcoholic beverages, like coolers and seltzers and offer larger size beer packs.

Ford further announced that on September 5th, select convenience stores can sell beer, cider, wine, and ready-to-drink alcoholic beverages. And by October 31st all convenience stores, grocery stores, and big box stores will be able to sell beer, cider, wine, and ready-to-drink alcoholic beverages.

24 Comments
