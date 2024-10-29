Playback speed
WATCH: Ontario Premier Doug Ford announces a $200 tax-free rebate for every Ontarian in an attempt to offset the federal Liberals’ carbon tax

Oct 29, 2024
Ontario Premier Doug Ford announces that every Ontarian will receive a $200 tax-free rebate, and families with children will receive an additional $200 per child in an attempt to offset the federal Liberals’ carbon tax.

