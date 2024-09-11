Share this post
WATCH: NDP leader Jagmeet Singh appears to reject supporting the Conservatives in a non-confidence vote during reporters’ questions today
thecanadianindependent.substack.com
WATCH: NDP leader Jagmeet Singh appears to reject supporting the Conservatives in a non-confidence vote during reporters’ questions today
Sep 11, 2024
10
Share this post
WATCH: NDP leader Jagmeet Singh appears to reject supporting the Conservatives in a non-confidence vote during reporters’ questions today
thecanadianindependent.substack.com
13
Recent Posts
WATCH: NDP leader Jagmeet Singh appears to reject supporting the Conservatives in a non-confidence vote during reporters’ questions today