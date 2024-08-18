Playback speed
WATCH: Nassau County, New York, officially passes law banning face masks in public

The Canadian Independent
Aug 18, 2024
After a recent legislative session, Nassau County has now officially passed a new mask ban into law.

The purpose of the bill is to prevent people who commit crimes from concealing their identities, especially during protests.

The ban classifies the violation as a misdemeanor offence, carrying a penalty of up to $1,000 in fines and a maximum of one year in jail.

The law makes exceptions for individuals with religious or health reasons but broadly prohibits wearing masks in public spaces.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul recently suggested in a press conference that she might implement a mask ban on New York City Transit. Additionally, other state legislators are exploring similar mask restriction measures.

