WATCH: Liberal MP says there is "no data specifically stating that the price on carbon resulted in an X amount of reduction in greenhouse gas emissions."

The Canadian Independent
Apr 11, 2024
20
Transcript

Liberal Francis Scarpaleggia said during a recent committee meeting, "my understanding is that there is no data specifically stating that the price on carbon resulted in an X amount of reduction in greenhouse gas emissions," and added, "I don't even think that's possible."

Scarpaleggia, who is a Liberal MP for Lac-Saint-Louis and serves as both a member and chair of the Standing Committee on Environment and Sustainable Development, was responding to another members request for data from the Liberals to prove whether the price on carbon is reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

The Government of Canada's website specifically states that "A price on pollution is widely recognized as the most efficient means to reduce the greenhouse gas emissions that are contributing to the more intense wildfires, droughts, and floods caused by climate change."

