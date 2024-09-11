Playback speed
Share post
WATCH: Liberal MP Jean-Yves Duclos says one reason Pierre Poilievre might want an election soon on “Axe the Tax” is because Canadians are starting to understand the “great value of carbon pricing.”

The Canadian Independent
Sep 11, 2024
25 Comments
