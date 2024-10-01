Share this post
WATCH: Liberal MP for Edmonton Centre, Randy Boissonnault, says Alberta Premier Danielle Smith is using her office to “peddle conspiracy theories” about chemtrails and misinformation about the RCMP
thecanadianindependent.substack.com
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
Share from 0:00
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
WATCH: Liberal MP for Edmonton Centre, Randy Boissonnault, says Alberta Premier Danielle Smith is using her office to “peddle conspiracy theories” about chemtrails and misinformation about the RCMP
Oct 01, 2024
13
Share this post
WATCH: Liberal MP for Edmonton Centre, Randy Boissonnault, says Alberta Premier Danielle Smith is using her office to “peddle conspiracy theories” about chemtrails and misinformation about the RCMP
thecanadianindependent.substack.com
49
Recent Posts
WATCH: Liberal MP for Edmonton Centre, Randy Boissonnault, says Alberta Premier Danielle Smith is using her office to “peddle conspiracy theories” about chemtrails and misinformation about the RCMP