WATCH: Liberal MP Anthony Housefather called out CTV News Vice-President Richard Gray over the broadcaster’s recent manipulation of a news clip involving Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre

Oct 10, 2024
Housefather pressed Gray to commit to reviewing other footage for possible manipulation, Gray replied, “I don’t think it’s necessary.”

