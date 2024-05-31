WATCH: Liberal Minister of Health Mark Holland claims that travelling for family vacations in a vehicle is causing climate change

Liberal Minister of Health Mark Holland claims that travelling for family vacations in a vehicle is causing climate change, saying, “Don’t worry, kids, about climate change. Don’t worry about taking action on the planet. Enjoy your ten hours in the car and let the planet burn.”
May 31, 2024
