WATCH: Liberal Minister of Health Mark Holland claims that travelling for family vacations in a vehicle is causing climate change

The Canadian Independent
May 31, 2024
Liberal Minister of Health Mark Holland claims that travelling for family vacations in a vehicle is causing climate change, saying, “Don’t worry, kids, about climate change. Don’t worry about taking action on the planet. Enjoy your ten hours in the car and let the planet burn.”

