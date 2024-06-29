Former FDA scientist Dr. Philip Krause, who worked on the approval of the COVID-19 vaccines, testified before the House Judiciary Committee that “people who previously had COVID-19 had greater protection than what was received from two doses of the vaccine” and confirmed that this is “not a conspiracy.”
WATCH: Former FDA scientist Dr. Philip Krause testified that natural immunity was far superior to two doses of the vaccine and confirmed it's not a conspiracy.
Jun 29, 2024
