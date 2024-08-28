For more information about what the farmers are protesting watch the video and read the article below.
Share this post
WATCH: Farmers have overtaken the streets of downtown Kitchener, Ontario, this evening, protesting the region's attempted land grab of 770 acres of precious farmland for reasons that remain unclear
thecanadianindependent.substack.com
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
Share from 0:00
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
WATCH: Farmers have overtaken the streets of downtown Kitchener, Ontario, this evening, protesting the region's attempted land grab of 770 acres of precious farmland for reasons that remain unclear
Aug 28, 2024
61
Share this post
WATCH: Farmers have overtaken the streets of downtown Kitchener, Ontario, this evening, protesting the region's attempted land grab of 770 acres of precious farmland for reasons that remain unclear
thecanadianindependent.substack.com
12
Recent Posts
WATCH: Farmers have overtaken the streets of downtown Kitchener, Ontario, this evening, protesting the region's attempted land grab of 770 acres of precious farmland for reasons that remain unclear