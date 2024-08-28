Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
12

WATCH: Farmers have overtaken the streets of downtown Kitchener, Ontario, this evening, protesting the region's attempted land grab of 770 acres of precious farmland for reasons that remain unclear

The Canadian Independent
Aug 28, 2024
12
Share
Transcript

For more information about what the farmers are protesting watch the video and read the article below.

WATCH: Ontario Premier Doug Ford is asking municipalities and regions across the province to seize farmland for industrial investors that don’t exist.

The Canadian Independent
·
Apr 24
WATCH: Ontario Premier Doug Ford is asking municipalities and regions across the province to seize farmland for industrial investors that don’t exist.

In an April 11, 2024, press conference in Cambridge, Ontario, Ford said he has asked regions and municipalities across the province to assemble land for industrial investment purposes. This includes 770 acres of farmland in Wilmot Township, just outside of Kitchener, Ontario.

Read full story
12 Comments
The Canadian Independent
The Canadian Independent
Authors
The Canadian Independent
Recent Posts
WATCH: You can get free crack pipes and cocaine snorting kits from a vending machine just outside a British Columbia hospital emergency…
  The Canadian Independent
Ontario farmers and concerned citizens protested at the township council building this evening over Waterloo Region's attempt to acquire 770…
  The Canadian Independent
Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Chrystia Freeland was asked if Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau should step down as…
  The Canadian Independent
WATCH: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was asked if he is considering limiting immigration into Canada, given that the immigrant…
  The Canadian Independent
WATCH: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is asked why he is staying on as leader, considering polling numbers consistently showing him…
  The Canadian Independent
WATCH: Robert F Kennedy Jr. Joins Donald Trump on stage tonight during his rally in Arizona
  The Canadian Independent
ICYMI: Robert F. Kennedy Jr. gave a historic speech that brought him to tears at times as he announced he was suspending his U.S…
  The Canadian Independent