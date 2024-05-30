Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
7

WATCH: Explosive findings have been revealed in a recent Philippine House of Representatives committee investigation into hundreds of thousands of excess deaths believed to be linked to the COVID jab

The Canadian Independent
May 30, 2024
7
Share
Transcript

The committee heard that not only have there been hundreds of thousands of excess deaths since the COVID-19 vaccine rollout, but there has also been a decline of nearly one million births in the country.

7 Comments
The Canadian Independent
The Canadian Independent
Authors
The Canadian Independent
Recent Posts
WATCH: The mainstream media, which once characterized 15-minute cities as a conspiracy theory, is now covering the plans set to be…
  The Canadian Independent
WATCH: Ontario Premier Doug Ford announces more alcohol options are coming to grocery, big box and convenience stores in a few months
  The Canadian Independent
WATCH: A 23-year-old Canadian Armed Forces veteran, suffering from mental health issues, was offered medical assistance in dying and is now…
  The Canadian Independent
WATCH: Dr. Peter McCullough joined The Canadian Independent for a one-on-one chat and to answer your questions
  The Canadian Independent
WATCH: Canadian fastball hall of famer Sam Forbes, once extremely healthy and active, is now in a wheelchair, wearing diapers, and nearly…
  The Canadian Independent
WATCH: A child collapses during Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s press conference at a school in Manitoba today
  The Canadian Independent
WATCH: The Globe and Mail questions Canadian PMJT on why he won’t step down given the fact that “the public seems to have an overwhelmingly…
  The Canadian Independent