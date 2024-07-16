WATCH: Explosive admissions and findings revealed during U.S. committee hearing about the COVID-19 vaccines and adverse events

Senator Ron Johnson, during a recent committee hearing about “oversight of U.S. taxpayer-funded high-risk virus research,” revealed that in 41 months after the roll-out of the COVID-19 vaccines, there had been over 1.6 million adverse events reported to the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS).

Johnson stated that there have been over 37,000 deaths following COVID-19 vaccination, and of those 37,000 deaths, 24% occurred on the day the individual received the vaccine or within two days.

Dr. Robert Redfield, who was the CDC Director between 2018 and 2021, testified to the committee that the COVID-19 mRNA injections can “induce a very strong pro-inflammatory response, which is problematic,” and that there was “not appropriate transparency about the potential side effects of these vaccines.”

Redfield also noted that there were “inappropriate decisions by some to try to underreport any side effects because they argued that would make the public less likely to get vaccinated.”