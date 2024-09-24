Playback speed
WATCH: Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Chrystia Freeland says she is “really proud to be part of a government that has done more for Canadian seniors than any other in Canadian history.”

Sep 24, 2024
Freeland also says, “Our measures have had a measurable statistical impact when it comes to lifting Canadian seniors out of poverty.”

A recent report from CBC shows Freeland is doing a fantastic job when it comes to Canadian sceniors.

