Share post
WATCH: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says, "We should work within institutions such as the United Nations and renew our commitment to the Sustainable Development Agenda for 2030."

The Canadian Independent
Sep 22, 2024
Transcript

Canadian PM Justin Trudeau was speaking at the United Nations "Summit of the Future" this evening in New York.

