Share this post
WATCH: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, speaking about immigration into the country, says, "Canadians remain positive towards immigration."
thecanadianindependent.substack.com
WATCH: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, speaking about immigration into the country, says, "Canadians remain positive towards immigration."
Oct 04, 2024
7
Share this post
WATCH: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, speaking about immigration into the country, says, "Canadians remain positive towards immigration."
thecanadianindependent.substack.com
46
Recent Posts
WATCH: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, speaking about immigration into the country, says, "Canadians remain positive towards immigration."