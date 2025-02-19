Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
45
9

WATCH: Canadian PM Justin Trudeau announces a $3.9 billion investment in high-speed electric rail between Quebec and Toronto

The Canadian Independent
Feb 19, 2025
45
9
Share
Transcript

The Canadian Independent
The Canadian Independent
Authors
The Canadian Independent
Recent Posts
WATCH: U.S. President Donald Trump had a fiery exchange with Maine Governor Janet Mills over her refusal to comply with his executive order…
  The Canadian Independent
WATCH: U.S. President Donald Trump called Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla a “great” person and businessman during yesterday’s Black History Month…
  The Canadian Independent
Health and Human Services Secretary RFK Jr. announced the MAHA Commission will investigate the decline in American health, focusing on…
  The Canadian Independent
WATCH: Bill Gates says he will likely meet with Health Secretary RFK Jr. later this month. He also spoke with Trump about a gene-editing HIV…
  The Canadian Independent
WATCH: New video captures the moment a Delta Airlines plane crash-landed and overturned at Toronto Pearson International Airport
  The Canadian Independent
WATCH: A Delta Airlines plane crash-landed and overturned at Toronto airport today
  The Canadian Independent
WATCH: Republicans announce a federal task force to investigate and declassify the assassinations of JFK, RFK, MLK Jr., the origins of…
  The Canadian Independent