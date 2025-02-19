WATCH: Canadian PM Justin Trudeau announces a $3.9 billion investment in high-speed electric rail between Quebec and Toronto

Share this postThe Canadian IndependentWATCH: Canadian PM Justin Trudeau announces a $3.9 billion investment in high-speed electric rail between Quebec and TorontoCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMorePlayback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00Transcript13Share this postThe Canadian IndependentWATCH: Canadian PM Justin Trudeau announces a $3.9 billion investment in high-speed electric rail between Quebec and TorontoCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore459WATCH: Canadian PM Justin Trudeau announces a $3.9 billion investment in high-speed electric rail between Quebec and TorontoThe Canadian IndependentFeb 19, 202513Share this postThe Canadian IndependentWATCH: Canadian PM Justin Trudeau announces a $3.9 billion investment in high-speed electric rail between Quebec and TorontoCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore459ShareTranscriptDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksShare this postThe Canadian IndependentWATCH: Canadian PM Justin Trudeau announces a $3.9 billion investment in high-speed electric rail between Quebec and TorontoCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreThe Canadian IndependentSubscribeAuthorsThe Canadian IndependentRecent PostsWATCH: U.S. President Donald Trump had a fiery exchange with Maine Governor Janet Mills over her refusal to comply with his executive order…Feb 21 • The Canadian IndependentWATCH: U.S. President Donald Trump called Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla a “great” person and businessman during yesterday’s Black History Month…Feb 21 • The Canadian IndependentHealth and Human Services Secretary RFK Jr. announced the MAHA Commission will investigate the decline in American health, focusing on…Feb 18 • The Canadian IndependentWATCH: Bill Gates says he will likely meet with Health Secretary RFK Jr. later this month. He also spoke with Trump about a gene-editing HIV…Feb 18 • The Canadian IndependentWATCH: New video captures the moment a Delta Airlines plane crash-landed and overturned at Toronto Pearson International AirportFeb 18 • The Canadian IndependentWATCH: A Delta Airlines plane crash-landed and overturned at Toronto airport todayFeb 17 • The Canadian IndependentWATCH: Republicans announce a federal task force to investigate and declassify the assassinations of JFK, RFK, MLK Jr., the origins of…Feb 11 • The Canadian Independent
Share this post