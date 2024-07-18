Playback speed
WATCH: Canada’s new Chief of Defence Staff, Jennie Carignan, who was officially appointed to the position today, says she needs all the 'real' MSM journalists to help her combat disinformation

The Canadian Independent
Jul 18, 2024
