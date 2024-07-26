Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
48

WATCH: British Columbia Provincial Health Minister Adrian Dix says that unvaccinated healthcare workers who were terminated can now reapply for positions

The Canadian Independent
Jul 26, 2024
48
Share
Transcript

48 Comments
The Canadian Independent
The Canadian Independent
Authors
The Canadian Independent
Recent Posts
BREAKING: British Columbia announces the end of the Covid emergency and vaccine mandate for healthcare workers in the province.
  The Canadian Independent
WATCH: Full bodycam footage released of law enforcement after attempted assassination of Donald Trump
  The Canadian Independent
WATCH: New body-cam footage released of law enforcement on rooftop where shooter was killed after attempted assassination of Donald Trump.
  The Canadian Independent
JUST IN: President Joe Biden spotted boarding Air Force One for the first time in nearly a week.
  The Canadian Independent
WATCH: Rep. Nancy Mace tells Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle that she is “full of sh*t” while questioning her during Donald Trump…
  The Canadian Independent
WATCH: Author Donald Lee and community advocate Maggie Hope Braun spoke in Kitchener, Ontario about the challenges we face from governments…
  The Canadian Independent
WATCH: Canada’s new Chief of Defence Staff, Jennie Carignan, who was officially appointed to the position today, says she needs all the…
  The Canadian Independent