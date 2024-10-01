WATCH: Alberta Premier Danielle Smith speaks about chemtrails

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith speaking about chemtrails says she spoke with the woman responsible for controlling the air space and was told “nobody was allowed to go up and spray anything in the air,” but says she was told “if anyone was doing it, it was the U.S. Department of Defense.”
Oct 01, 2024
