WATCH: Alberta Premier Danielle Smith proposes legislation banning gender reassignment surgeries for minors, restricting hormone therapy and puberty blockers, with exceptions for 16- and 17-year-olds

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith announces new proposed legislation prohibiting gender reassignment surgeries for minors and placing restrictions on hormone therapy and puberty blockers for youth, with the exception of 16- and 17-year-olds, who will be required to obtain parental, doctor, and psychologist approval.

Smith also says the proposed legislation will require parental notification for a teacher or staff member to change a child's name or pronoun and publicly use that new name or pronoun in a classroom setting or assembly.



Additionally, Smith says the proposed legislation will require parents to opt in if a teacher wishes to discuss gender identity, sexual orientation, or human sexuality.



Finally, Smith says the proposed legislation will include a prohibition on individuals born biologically male from competing in girls' or women's sports.