WATCH: Alberta Premier Danielle Smith announces amendments to the Alberta Bill of Rights regarding vaccination, property rights, and gun rights

Sep 24, 2024
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith announces the Alberta Bill of Rights will be amended to include the right to make decisions regarding vaccinations and all medical procedures, the right to not be deprived of property, and the right of individuals to “acquire, keep, and safely use firearms.”

