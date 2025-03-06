WATCH: A young mother undergoes a dozen surgeries over the last four years after her bones rot away—doctors link it to the COVID-19 vaccine

Brittany Burnette, a 34-year-old mother of two from Tennessee, once thrived as a nursing director, caring for vulnerable patients during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. Today, she faces a lifetime of chronic pain after a devastating condition called multifocal avascular necrosis (AVN) caused her bones to deteriorate following her Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines in 2021.

Burnette says her journey began in 2020 when, as a frontline worker, she, like many others, rolled up her sleeve and got the COVID-19 vaccines. When the Pfizer vaccine became available, she consulted with her doctor and trusted the experts.

“I thought I was doing the right thing to protect my patients,” she said.

By July 2021, excruciating pain in her hips forced her into a wheelchair. Initially diagnosed with arthritis, Burnette and her family were convinced it was something else and pushed for more testing. A subsequent MRI revealed the truth—her hip bones were rotting. She underwent her first hip replacement in December 2021, followed by a second in 2022.

The hip replacements were just the beginning. Over the past four years, Burnette has endured a dozen surgeries, including replacements of both shoulders and knees, and three operations on her elbow. She is also scheduled for yet another procedure on her right foot.

After undergoing testing, a geneticist determined that Burnette’s COVID infection, followed by her Pfizer vaccinations, triggered an immune response that caused thousands of tiny blood clots to form throughout her body. These clots blocked blood flow to her bones, leading to their collapse and death. The reaction also set off a chain of complications, including blood clots in her lungs, kidney issues, sepsis, and pleurisy.

Once a provider for others, Burnette had to leave her nursing career and go on disability, grappling with a new reality.

“I can’t even drive my kids to school anymore,” she said. “It’s devastating. I’ve had to mourn the life I thought I was going to have.”

Despite her pro-vaccine stance, Burnette’s experience has made her more cautious.

“I’ll never get another COVID vaccine or flu shot, and my kids won’t either,” she said. “I still believe in vaccines with decades of research behind them, but these newer ones need more study. They’re destroying people’s lives.”

Brittany’s story echoes a growing chorus of vaccine-injury claims, often dismissed as anti-vax rhetoric. For now, she and thousands like her navigate a medical nightmare, seeking answers and support in a polarized debate.

“I’m not anti-vax,” Brittany says. “I just want people to know this can happen, and we deserve to be heard.”

Alongside the physical toll, the financial burden has been crushing for Brittany and her family, with thousands of dollars in out-of-pocket medical expenses piling up. A GiveSendGo donation campaign has been launched for those who wish to help the Burnette family.

You can donate to Brittany and her family at the link below:

https://givesendgo.com/GEYUX