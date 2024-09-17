WATCH: A woman has taken to social media after suffering a brutal reaction to a series of vaccines



Over the past few days, she has been posting on various social media platforms, exposing what has happened to her.



Alexis Lorenze recently sought treatment at UCI Medical Hospital in California, but the hospital refused to proceed unless she received the meningitis, pneumonia, and DTaP vaccines, according to her family.



Since receiving the vaccines, Lorenze has become unrecognizable due to the severe reaction she developed.



Her father has flown to California to be with her at the hospital and says he will provide an update once he arrives.

This is what Alexis looked like prior to the vaccine reaction.