WATCH: A 23-year-old Canadian Armed Forces veteran, suffering from mental health issues, was offered medical assistance in dying and is now suing Veterans Affairs Canada for $18 million.

Corben McGown, who was 23 at the time, a supply technician with the Canadian Armed Forces, is suing the federal government and Veterans Affairs Canada (VAC) for $18 million in damages. He alleges that he was offered medical assistance in dying (MAiD) as a way to deal with the mental health issues he was facing.

McGown was arrested and underwent a lengthy criminal investigation while serving in the Canadian Armed Forces, but he was later acquitted of all charges at a Court Martial.

Due to the criminal accusations against McGown, many CAF members frowned upon him, leading to harassment, ridicule, and being regarded as a criminal.

Eventually, McGown left the military on a voluntary release due to mental health issues stemming from his experiences while serving in the Canadian Armed Forces. After leaving the CAF, McGown struggled to maintain employment due to his mental health challenges and attempted suicide on four separate occasions.

McGown says he applied to Veterans Affairs Canada for a pension and was eventually approved after being diagnosed by a psychiatrist with PTSD, depression, anxiety, and a mood disorder.

Seeking help for his mental health issues from Veterans Affairs Canada, McGown applied to the 'Rehab Program' within VAC and was subsequently offered medical assistance in dying (MAiD) by a VAC case manager.

The ‘Rehab Program’ that McGown applied to is designed to support veterans in their transition to civilian life. It assists eligible participants in overcoming barriers related to mental or physical health issues, helping them with functioning, social adjustment, and employability.

According to McGown's lawsuit that was filed on March 6, 2024, he is seeking damages related to moral injury, breach of statutory duty, breach of fiduciary duty, intentional infliction of emotional distress, negligence, discrimination under Canadian Human Rights, and various other damages.

McGown's lawyer, Catherine Christensen from Valour Law, asserts that what Veterans Affairs Canada did was not only immoral but also illegal. She argues that offering MAiD to her client is not permissible under current legislation, as there has been no legislation passed to provide medically assisted death to individuals suffering from mental health issues.

