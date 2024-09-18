Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
4

🔴Update on Alexis Lorenze, the woman suffering from a brutal reaction to a series of vaccines

The Canadian Independent
Sep 18, 2024
4
Share
Transcript

Alex Lorenze just spoke live from her hospital bed with the Vaccine Safety Research Foundation, which is there to assist her.

Alexis does not have medical insurance so a GiveSendGo donation campaign has been launched to help her. A link is provided at the bottom of this post.

In recent days, Lorenz has been posting on various social media platforms, exposing what has happened to her.

Alexis Lorenz recently sought treatment at UCI Medical Hospital in California, but according to her family, the hospital refused to proceed unless she received the meningitis, pneumonia, and DTaP vaccines.

Since receiving the vaccines, Lorenz has become unrecognizable due to the severe reaction she developed.

Donate at the link below.

https://www.givesendgo.com/Lifeforlexi

Discussion about this podcast

The Canadian Independent
The Canadian Independent
Authors
The Canadian Independent
Recent Posts
WATCH: Peel Regional Police are searching for a woman who visited a man’s home to view a Porsche, then reversed the vehicle, ran over the…
  The Canadian Independent
WATCH: Conservative Party leader Pierre Poilievre announces he will introduce a non-confidence motion next week in an attempt to trigger a…
  The Canadian Independent
UPDATE: Alexis Lorenze, the woman suffering from a brutal reaction to a series of vaccines, has an update from her hospital bed
  The Canadian Independent
WATCH: NDP leader Jagmeet Singh angrily gets in a man’s face and calls him a “coward” outside Parliament Hill today
  The Canadian Independent
WATCH: Joe Rogan and Tom Segura praised Kamala Harris for her performance during the U.S. presidential debate and criticized Donald Trump…
  The Canadian Independent
WATCH: A woman has taken to social media after suffering a brutal reaction to a series of vaccines
  The Canadian Independent
WATCH: Canadian PM Justin Trudeau responds to another by-election loss his party faced last night in LaSalle—Émard—Verdun, Quebec, to the…
  The Canadian Independent