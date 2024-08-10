Former YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki has died of cancer after a two-year battle, at the age of 56

Wojcicki served as CEO of YouTube from 2014 to 2023. At the 2022 World Economic Forum and in several other interviews, she discussed and praised the platform’s policies on removing and censoring videos deemed by the company to be “misinformation.”

The platform’s censorship includes removing videos with differing opinions that contradict statements or advice from health authorities such as the World Health Organization on COVID-19 and its treatment, the safety and efficacy of vaccines, masks, and related topics.

Wojcicki openly discussed her collaboration with the Biden Administration, Dr. Anthony Fauci, and social media influencers to promote a one-sided narrative regarding COVID-19 and vaccines.

On February 13, 2023, Wojcicki announced her resignation from YouTube, saying, “After nearly 25 years here, I’ve decided to step back from my role as the head of YouTube and start a new chapter focused on my family, health, and personal projects I'm passionate about.” She did not mention having cancer at that time.

Wojcicki’s husband, Dennis Troper, wrote on Facebook Friday night, “It is with profound sadness that I share the news of Susan Wojcicki’s passing. My beloved wife of 26 years and mother to our five children left us today after two years of living with non-small cell lung cancer.”

YouTube continues to actively censor content that deviates from its preferred narrative on a wide range of topics.