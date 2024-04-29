Playback speed
Eva Chipiuk and Jeff Rath, two Alberta lawyers, joined us to talk about two class-action lawsuits they've launched against the provincial & federal governments over COVID-19 vaccines and mandates

Apr 29, 2024
Transcript

Eva Chipiuk and Jeff Rath, two Alberta lawyers , joined The Canadian Independent to talk about two class-action lawsuits they've launched against the provincial and federal governments over COVID-19 vaccine injuries and mandated business closures.

WATCH: A young Alberta woman, who suffered severe and permanent facial paralysis after receiving the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine, speaks with The Canadian Independent to share her story

WATCH: A young Alberta woman, who suffered severe and permanent facial paralysis after receiving the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine, speaks with The Canadian Independent to share her story

Carrie Sakamoto, a perfectly healthy 45-year-old, raised her three children with her husband on a farm just outside Lethbridge, Alberta. When the pandemic struck, Carrie, like many others, rolled up her sleeve and got vaccinated. What she didn't realize is that this decision would change her life forever.

You can join the class action lawsuits at the links below.

Covid-19 Vaccine Class Action.

https://rathandcompany.com/covid-19-vaccine-class-action/

Business Class Action.

https://rathandcompany.com/business-class-action/

