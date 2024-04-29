Eva Chipiuk and Jeff Rath, two Alberta lawyers, joined us to talk about two class-action lawsuits they've launched against the provincial & federal governments over COVID-19 vaccines and mandates

Eva Chipiuk and Jeff Rath, two Alberta lawyers , joined The Canadian Independent to talk about two class-action lawsuits they've launched against the provincial and federal governments over COVID-19 vaccine injuries and mandated business closures.

You can join the class action lawsuits at the links below.

Covid-19 Vaccine Class Action.

https://rathandcompany.com/covid-19-vaccine-class-action/

Business Class Action.

https://rathandcompany.com/business-class-action/