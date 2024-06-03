Playback speed
Dr. Anthony Fauci is pressed during todays Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic on why the Biden administration was pressing Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg to censor the C-19 lab leak theory

Jun 03, 2024
Dr. Anthony Fauci is pressed during todays Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic on why the Biden administration was pressing Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg to censor the COVID-19 lab leak theory when Fauci himself claims he's not sure where the virus came from.

