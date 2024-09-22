Share this post
Canadian PM Justin Trudeau, speaking at the UN Summit, says, "As I travel my country, Canadians tell me they’re worried about the promise of Canada," and adds that his government is "stepping up."
thecanadianindependent.substack.com
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
Share from 0:00
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
Canadian PM Justin Trudeau, speaking at the UN Summit, says, "As I travel my country, Canadians tell me they’re worried about the promise of Canada," and adds that his government is "stepping up."
Sep 22, 2024
13
Share this post
Canadian PM Justin Trudeau, speaking at the UN Summit, says, "As I travel my country, Canadians tell me they’re worried about the promise of Canada," and adds that his government is "stepping up."
thecanadianindependent.substack.com
27
Recent Posts
Canadian PM Justin Trudeau, speaking at the UN Summit, says, "As I travel my country, Canadians tell me they’re worried about the promise of Canada," and adds that his government is "stepping up."