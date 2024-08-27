Playback speed
WATCH: You can get free crack pipes and cocaine snorting kits from a vending machine just outside a British Columbia hospital emergency department entrance

The Canadian Independent
Aug 27, 2024
The vending machine will also show you tutorial videos on how to properly use hard drugs.

