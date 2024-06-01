Playback speed
WATCH: World Health Organization Director-General Tedros, speaking at the World Health Assembly happening this week in Geneva, says, “It’s time to get aggressive with anti-vaxxers.”

The Canadian Independent
Jun 01, 2024
