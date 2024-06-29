Playback speed
WATCH: William Desrochers, the Quebec lawyer who has secured authorization for a class action lawsuit against YouTube and Facebook over COVID-19 censorship, joined us to discuss the case.

Jun 29, 2024
You can read more about the class action cases below.

Quebec judge approves authorization for class action lawsuit against Facebook over COVID-19 related censorship on its platform

May 7
Quebec judge approves authorization for class action lawsuit against Facebook over COVID-19 related censorship on its platform

This marks the second COVID-19 censorship class action lawsuit in Quebec that has been authorized to move forward against a social media company. Yesterday, The Canadian Independent reported on a similar class action lawsuit that was just authorized against YouTube, which involved a Quebec YouTuber, Éloïse Boies, who runs the channel 'Élo Wants to Know.'

Read full story

Quebec Superior Court judge grants authorization for class action lawsuit against YouTube over COVID-19 censorship on its platform.

May 6
Quebec Superior Court judge grants authorization for class action lawsuit against YouTube over COVID-19 censorship on its platform.

Éloïse Boies, pictured above, is a YouTuber with the channel 'Élo Wants to Know.' She has been granted authorization to proceed with a class-action lawsuit against YouTube. The lawsuit alleges that the platform has been censoring content related to the pandemic, vaccines, and the Covid-19 virus that it disagrees with, citing it as medical misinformation.

Read full story
