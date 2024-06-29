You can read more about the class action cases below.
Share this post
WATCH: William Desrochers, the Quebec lawyer who has secured authorization for a class action lawsuit against YouTube and Facebook over COVID-19 censorship, joined us to discuss the case.
thecanadianindependent.substack.com
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
Share from 0:00
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
25
Share this post
WATCH: William Desrochers, the Quebec lawyer who has secured authorization for a class action lawsuit against YouTube and Facebook over COVID-19 censorship, joined us to discuss the case.
thecanadianindependent.substack.com
WATCH: William Desrochers, the Quebec lawyer who has secured authorization for a class action lawsuit against YouTube and Facebook over COVID-19 censorship, joined us to discuss the case.
Jun 29, 2024
25
Share this post
WATCH: William Desrochers, the Quebec lawyer who has secured authorization for a class action lawsuit against YouTube and Facebook over COVID-19 censorship, joined us to discuss the case.
thecanadianindependent.substack.com
Recent Posts
WATCH: William Desrochers, the Quebec lawyer who has secured authorization for a class action lawsuit against YouTube and Facebook over COVID-19 censorship, joined us to discuss the case.