Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
1

WATCH: Wild high-quality surveillance video of an F1 tornado that ripped through the town of Ayr, Ontario, two weeks ago has now been released by the township

The Canadian Independent
Sep 02, 2024
1
Share
Transcript

1 Comment
The Canadian Independent
The Canadian Independent
Authors
The Canadian Independent
Recent Posts
WATCH: A steelworker in Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario, confronts Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau about why he is paying 40% in taxes and…
  The Canadian Independent
WATCH: Japan's largest news outlet, NHK, aired a one-hour segment on August 28, 2024, reading out COVID-19 vaccine injury stories it had…
  The Canadian Independent
JUST IN: An individual who appeared to charge at the stage where Donald Trump was speaking at a rally in Johnstown, Pennsylvania, was…
  The Canadian Independent
WATCH: An episode of CBC's show This Hour Has 22 Minutes features a skit mocking the Freedom Convoy
  The Canadian Independent
WATCH: Farmers have overtaken the streets of downtown Kitchener, Ontario, this evening, protesting the region's attempted land grab of 770…
  The Canadian Independent
WATCH: You can get free crack pipes and cocaine snorting kits from a vending machine just outside a British Columbia hospital emergency…
  The Canadian Independent
Ontario farmers and concerned citizens protested at the township council building this evening over Waterloo Region's attempt to acquire 770…
  The Canadian Independent