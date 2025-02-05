Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
11
4

WATCH: U.S. President Donald Trump signs an executive order banning transgender athletes from competing in women’s sports

The Canadian Independent
Feb 05, 2025
11
4
Share
Transcript

The Canadian Independent
The Canadian Independent
Authors
The Canadian Independent
Recent Posts
WATCH: Bill Gates, on The View, praised Trump for expediting COVID-19 vaccines. He said another pandemic is certain within 25 years and some…
  The Canadian Independent
WATCH: Ontario Premier Doug Ford, speaking about U.S. President Donald Trump, says he was happy he won the election, but then he “pulled out…
  The Canadian Independent
WATCH: Ontario Premier Doug Ford orders liquor stores to remove U.S. liquor products, halts business with U.S. firms, and rips up a $100M…
  The Canadian Independent
WATCH: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announces 25% tariffs on the U.S. in response to American tariffs on Canada
  The Canadian Independent
WATCH: Robert F. Kennedy Jr. gives his opening statement at the Senate confirmation hearing to be Secretary of Health & Human Services
  The Canadian Independent
WATCH: U.S. President Donald Trump announces four upcoming major executive orders, including the reinstatement of military members expelled…
  The Canadian Independent
WATCH: U.S. President Donald Trump responds to removing Dr. Anthony Fauci’s security detail
  The Canadian Independent