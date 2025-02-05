WATCH: U.S. President Donald Trump signs an executive order banning transgender athletes from competing in women’s sports

Share this postThe Canadian IndependentWATCH: U.S. President Donald Trump signs an executive order banning transgender athletes from competing in women’s sportsCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMorePlayback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00Transcript46Share this postThe Canadian IndependentWATCH: U.S. President Donald Trump signs an executive order banning transgender athletes from competing in women’s sportsCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore114WATCH: U.S. President Donald Trump signs an executive order banning transgender athletes from competing in women’s sportsThe Canadian IndependentFeb 05, 202546Share this postThe Canadian IndependentWATCH: U.S. President Donald Trump signs an executive order banning transgender athletes from competing in women’s sportsCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore114ShareTranscriptDiscussion about this podcastCommentsRestacksShare this postThe Canadian IndependentWATCH: U.S. President Donald Trump signs an executive order banning transgender athletes from competing in women’s sportsCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreThe Canadian IndependentSubscribeAuthorsThe Canadian IndependentRecent PostsWATCH: Bill Gates, on The View, praised Trump for expediting COVID-19 vaccines. He said another pandemic is certain within 25 years and some…Feb 4 • The Canadian IndependentWATCH: Ontario Premier Doug Ford, speaking about U.S. President Donald Trump, says he was happy he won the election, but then he “pulled out…Feb 4 • The Canadian IndependentWATCH: Ontario Premier Doug Ford orders liquor stores to remove U.S. liquor products, halts business with U.S. firms, and rips up a $100M…Feb 3 • The Canadian IndependentWATCH: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announces 25% tariffs on the U.S. in response to American tariffs on CanadaFeb 2 • The Canadian IndependentWATCH: Robert F. Kennedy Jr. gives his opening statement at the Senate confirmation hearing to be Secretary of Health & Human ServicesJan 29 • The Canadian IndependentWATCH: U.S. President Donald Trump announces four upcoming major executive orders, including the reinstatement of military members expelled…Jan 28 • The Canadian IndependentWATCH: U.S. President Donald Trump responds to removing Dr. Anthony Fauci’s security detailJan 24 • The Canadian Independent
Share this post