WATCH: U.S. President Donald Trump announces four upcoming major executive orders, including the reinstatement of military members expelled over the COVID-19 vaccine mandate

U.S. President Donald Trump says four more executive orders are coming, including creating an Iron Dome for the country, removing transgender ideology from the military, stopping the indoctrination of service members with Critical Race Theory, and offering reinstatement to military service members expelled due to the COVID-19 vaccine mandate.
Jan 28, 2025
