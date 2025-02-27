Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
7
4

WATCH: U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi says the Jeffrey Epstein files will be released tomorrow

The Canadian Independent
Feb 27, 2025
7
4
Share
Transcript

The Canadian Independent
The Canadian Independent
Authors
The Canadian Independent
Recent Posts
WATCH: U.S. President Donald Trump and Vice President J.D. Vance clash with Ukrainian President Zelensky in a heated exchange in the Oval…
  The Canadian Independent
WATCH: Video shows a parking garage collapse in Ottawa, Ontario, last night, leaving 50 vehicles trapped inside the six-level structure
  The Canadian Independent
WATCH: Chrystia Freeland, at the Liberal leadership debate, says that if she becomes prime minister, she’d form a global nuclear alliance…
  The Canadian Independent
WATCH: Florida Senate passes bill banning geoengineering and weather modification, repealing licensing and reporting requirements, and…
  The Canadian Independent
WATCH: U.S. President Donald Trump had a fiery exchange with Maine Governor Janet Mills over her refusal to comply with his executive order…
  The Canadian Independent
WATCH: U.S. President Donald Trump called Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla a “great” person and businessman during yesterday’s Black History Month…
  The Canadian Independent
WATCH: Canadian PM Justin Trudeau announces a $3.9 billion investment in high-speed electric rail between Quebec and Toronto
  The Canadian Independent